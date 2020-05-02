Skoda has started accepting bookings for the facelifted Superb in India. Customers can book the premium sedan for a token amount of Rs. 50,000. However, details about the price and delivery timeline are expected to be revealed after the current lockdown is lifted. In India, the updated Superb will be available in Laurin and Klement (L&K) and Sportline variants.

Exteriors Skoda Superb 2020: At a glance

The 2020 Skoda Superb features an eye-catching design, with a new chrome-finished grille, revised bumpers, updated alloy wheels, new LED headlights, and indicator-mounted ORVMs. Meanwhile, to maintain a sportier look, the Sportline variant gets a blacked-out grille, black ORVMs, a contrasting roof, and sharper looking alloy wheels. Further, the sedan comes with a wheelbase of 2,841mm and a ground clearance of 164mm.

Interiors A look inside the cabin

The 2020 Skoda Superb offers a luxurious five-seater cabin comprising a sunroof, ventilated leather seats, a multifunctional steering wheel, and automatic climate control. The vehicle also houses a fully-digital Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster with a wireless charger and a Bluetooth-enabled infotainment panel. When it comes to safety, it gets eight airbags, rear camera, tire pressure monitoring system, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Information Power and performance

The 2020 Skoda Superb is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter TSI turbo-petrol engine that comes mated to an automatic 7-speed DSG transmission system. The motor is capable of producing 192.63PS of maximum power and 320Nm of peak torque. It offers a mileage of 18.19km/liter.

Pricing What about pricing and availability?