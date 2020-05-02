-
Japanese automaker Kawasaki is working to launch the BS6-compliant version of the Ninja 650. Citing dealer sources, a BikeWale report has hinted that the company will launch the motorcycle in the country once the COVID-19 pandemic situation comes under control.
Apart from the BS6 engine, the motorcycle will also come with an eye-catching look and modern features.
Here's our roundup.
Design
How will it look like?
The updated Kawasaki Ninja 650 will sit on a steel trellis frame and feature an appealing design with beefy-looking fairings, dual-LED headlamps, a muscular fuel tank, and an attractive paint job.
The motorcycle will also house a transparent windscreen and sport a 4.3-inch full-color TFT instrument cluster with support for smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth.
Information
Power and performance
The new Ninja 650 will draw power from the same 649cc liquid-cooled engine as the outgoing model, albeit in BS6 avatar. In the BS4 state, the motor comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and generates 66.4bhp of maximum power and 64Nm of peak torque.
Safety
What about safety and suspension setup?
In terms of safety, the updated Kawasaki Ninja 650 will come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear ends, along with dual-channel ABS as standard.
The suspension duties on the motorcycle will be taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks up front and a mono-shock suspension on the rear.
Information
And, what will be the pocket-pinch?
Kawasaki will launch the BS6-compliant Ninja 650 in India in the coming months. As for the pocket-pinch, the motorcycle will be priced between Rs. 6.45-6.75 lakh bracket in the country. However, the company will reveal the official details soon.