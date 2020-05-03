In FY2020, Royal Enfield emerged as the best motorcycle company in the Rs. 1.5-2 lakh price segment, followed by KTM and Bajaj. According to SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers) sales numbers, Royal Enfield's Classic 350, Thunderbird 350, and Himalayan, as well as Bajaj's Dominar 400, were the most sought-after motorcycles in the aforementioned price range. Here's a look at these best-selling models.

Information SIAM data highlights total shipments and not actual sales figures

The figures provided by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers only indicate the number of units shipped by the company to the dealerships and not the actual number of units sold during FY2020. It also misses out on data from non-SIAM member companies.

Bike #1 Royal Enfield Classic 350: Price starts at Rs. 1.57 lakh

Royal Enfield shipped a whopping 3,98,093 units of Classic 350 in FY2020, of which 24,253 units were sold just last month before the lockdown was imposed in India. To recall, the popular cruiser features a retro design with a rounded headlamp and heavy chrome work. It is powered by a BS6 346cc engine and comes with disc brakes on both wheels.

Bike #2 Royal Enfield Thunderbird: Priced from at Rs. 1.63 lakh

Royal Enfield sold 40,185 units of Thunderbird 350 between April 2019 to March 2020. However, since the cruiser did not receive a BS6 upgrade, sales went down by nearly 44% YoY. The now-discontinued Thunderbird 350 attracted motorheads with its appealing long-handle driving style, premium bodywork, and a powerful BS4 346cc engine. For safety, it offered disc brakes on both ends, along with dual-channel ABS.

Bike #3 Royal Enfield Himalayan: Price starts at Rs. 1.86 lakh

Royal Enfield sold 15,302 units of its go-anywhere, take-anywhere tourer, the Himalayan, in FY2020. In comparison to FY2019, it recorded a 43% YoY growth. The adventure motorcycle comes with a split cradle frame, an upswept exhaust, a rounded headlamp, spoked wheels, and a tall windscreen. It is powered by a 411cc, air-cooled engine, which generates 24.83PS of maximum power and 32Nm of peak torque.

Bike #4 Bajaj Dominar 400: Price begins at Rs. 1.91 lakh