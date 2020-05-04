US-based Indian Motorcycle has launched the flagship model of its FTR 1200 series, the FTR Carbon, in the UK. It is inspired by the iconic FTR750 racer, which has won three Grand National titles in a row for the company. The FTR Carbon gets several carbon fiber parts along with a shotgun-style Akrapovic exhaust, which accentuates its head-turning naked design.

Design 2020 Indian FTR Carbon: At a glance

The FTR Carbon gets a naked retro design with a trellis frame and a stepped-up seat. It gets a carbon-fiber treatment on the front fender, headlamp nacelle, fuel tank, airbox covers, and passenger seat cowl. The motorcycle also gets Titanium Akrapovic shotgun-style exhaust, 'FTR Carbon' branding on the fuel tank, a 4.3-inch full-color touchscreen instrument console, and an all-LED lighting setup.

Information Engine and Power

The Indian FTR Carbon draws power from the same 1,203cc V-twin, liquid-cooled engine seen on FTR 1200 S and comes paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The motor is capable of producing 120bhp of maximum power and 120Nm of peak torque.

Safety Indian FTR Carbon: On the road

When it comes to safety, the Indian FTR Carbon comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear ends, along with dual-channel ABS for improved braking efficiency. For suspension duties, the motorcycle gets inverted telescopic cartridge forks up front and a monotube shock with an internal floating piston on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?