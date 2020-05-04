Japanese auto giant Nissan is gearing up to launch its BS6-ready Kicks in India, soon. In the latest development, a marketing document of the upcoming SUV has leaked online, revealing variant details of the car as well as some of the key features. As per the leak, BS6 Kicks will be offered in four variants: XL, XV, XV Premium, and XV Premium (O).

Exteriors BS6 Nissan Kicks: At a glance

The BS6 Nissan Kicks will feature a compact design similar to the outgoing model. It will come with an appealing dual-tone color scheme, a cascading grille, silver-colored skid plates, LED projector headlamps, and roof rails. The vehicle will also offer an eye-catching side profile with angular-looking 17-inch alloy wheels, blacked-out B-pillars, as well as electrically-foldable indicator-mounted ORVMs.

Interiors A look inside the cabin

Inside the cabin, the 2020 Nissan Kicks will sport a dual-tone cabin with carbon fiber finish, height-adjustable driver seat, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. It will house an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, it will offer driver and passenger airbags, ABS with EBD, hill-start assist, and 360-degree view camera.

Engine Power and performance

The 2020 Nissan Kicks will be available with two petrol engine options: 1.3-liter turbo and 1.5-liter. The former will reportedly make 154bhp of maximum power and 254Nm of torque while the latter will generate 105bhp of power and 142Nm of torque. As per the document, the turbo unit will have a fuel economy of 16.3km/liter while the naturally aspirated motor will offer 14.1km/liter.

Information How much will it cost?