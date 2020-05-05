Datsun has officially listed the BS6-compliant models of the Datsun GO hatchback and Datsun GO+ MPV on its India website, hinting at an imminent launch in the country. The listings reveal the features, specifications, and variant details of the upcoming models. Notably, both the cars will be offered in five variants with two gearbox options and six color shades to choose from.

Exteriors Datsun GO and GO+: At a glance

Both the Datsun GO and GO+ models house a hexagonal grille with trapezoidal air vents and a chrome-finished frame, body-colored ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, as well as adjustable Hawk-eye halogen headlamps with LED DRLs, turn indicators, and taillights. In terms of dimensions, the Datsun GO+ (3,995mm) is slightly longer than the standard version (3,788mm) but the wheelbase (2,450mm) and ground clearance (180mm) remain the same.

Comfort A look inside the cabin

The Datsun GO gets a 5-seater cabin while the GO+ model offers space for up to 7 passengers. On the inside, both sport a dual-tone dashboard, black fabric upholstery, and height-adjustable driver seats, power windows, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. As for electronic features, both the models get a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay.

Information What about safety features?

When it comes to safety, both the GO and GO+ come with features such as driver and passenger airbags, rear parking assist sensors, ABS with EBD and brake assist, vehicle dynamic control, and seat belt reminder.

Engine Power and performance

Both the models are powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter, naturally aspirated petrol engine, which generates 67bhp/104Nm when paired with a five-speed manual gearbox and 76bhp/104Nm when clubbed with an automatic transmission. Further, the manually-powered Datsun GO and GO+ offer the same mileage of 19.02 km/liter whereas the CVT variants provide a fuel efficiency of 19.59 km/liter and 18.57 km/liter, respectively.

Information What about pricing?