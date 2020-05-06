Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) has pegged the fuel efficiency of the Hyundai Venue 1.2-liter (petrol, manual) and 1-liter (turbo petrol, manual) models at 17.3km/liter and 18.1km/liter, respectively. In BS6 form, both the petrol engines return up to 0.22km/liter lower fuel-efficiency than their BS4 counterparts. Further, the 1.0-liter turbo petrol variant with a 7-speed dual-clutch delivers a mileage of 18.0km/liter.

Exteriors BS6 Hyundai Venue: At a glance

The BS6-compliant Hyundai Venue sports an elegant front fascia with a muscular-looking bonnet, a chrome grille with wide air inlets, blacked-out wheel arches, and an attractive paint job. The SUV houses projector headlamps with DRLs, indicator-mounted ORVMs, sunroof, and silvered roof rails. Moreover, the vehicle runs on 16-inch alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tires and has a wheelbase of 2,500mm.

Interiors A look inside the cabin

Inside, the vehicle houses a five-seater cabin featuring a panoramic sunroof, adjustable leather seats, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional power steering wheel. The SUV comes with features like automatic climate control, wireless charging, and houses an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Blue Link connected car technology, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, it offers ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors.

Engine Power and performance

The 2020 Hyundai Venue is offered with three BS6-compliant engines: a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol, a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol, and a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel. The former two produce 83hp and 120hp of maximum power, respectively, while the latter is capable of churning out 90hp. Moreover, the SUV is available with both manual and automatic transmission options.

Information What about pricing?