Jaguar has launched the facelifted version of its F-Type sports car in India. The range starts at Rs. 95.12 lakh and goes up to Rs. 2.42 crore for the fully maxed-out model (both prices ex-showroom). The car comes in both coupe and convertible form, and is available in nine variants across six trims and three BS6 engine options. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2020 Jaguar F-Type: At a glance

The Jaguar F-Type (facelift) comes with an eye-catching look, featuring a glossy new black grille with honeycomb patterns, wide air vents, sloping roof design, and a muscular-looking front bonnet with sculpted lines. The car also houses radial alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tires, sleek LED headlamps with DRLs as well as LED taillights, a roof-mounted shark-fin antenna, and a rear diffuser.

Interiors A look inside the cabin

Inside, the Jaguar F-Type (facelift) comes with a two-seater cabin featuring adjustable leather seats, leather upholstery, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The car houses a fully-digital 12.3-inch display for the instrument cluster and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with smartphone connectivity. For security, you get ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, central locking system, and crash sensors.

Engine Power and performance

The 2020 Jaguar F-Type is available with three engine options. The first is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder petrol unit that makes 296bhp of maximum power and 400Nm of peak torque. There is also a 5.0-liter V8 motor that is available in two tunes: 444bhp and 580Nm and 567bhp and 700Nm. For transmission duties, all the models come with an eight-speed automatic transmission system.

Information What about the pricing?