The all-new 2020 Hyundai i20, bound to arrive in India later this year, has been spotted on the road sans any camouflage in South Korea. The images (via Autocar) reveal Hyundai's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design language, highlighting the prominent creases along the body, angular headlights, and the large wrap-around tail-lamps that are connected via a light bar.

Exteriors 2020 Hyundai i20: At a glance

The 2020 Hyundai i20 comes with an all-new design featuring a sporty looking front fascia characterized by a large cascading grille, angular headlamps, and a redesigned bonnet with sculpted lines. It also has large wrap-around tail-lamps with Z-shaped LED inserts that are connected via a strip of light. The hatchback has an attractive side profile with blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and alloy wheels.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the new-generation Hyundai i20 has an updated five-seater cabin featuring an all-new dashboard, auto climate control, ambient lighting, wireless charging facility for smartphones, and a Bose sound system. It houses a new multifunctional steering wheel as well as twin 10.25-inch displays for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment display. Further, it retains the standard safety elements of the current-generation model.

Information Power and performance

Under the hood, the 2020 Hyundai i20 will reportedly be offered with three engine options: a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol, 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol and 1.5-liter diesel. The car will come with a 6-speed manual or a dual-clutch automatic gearbox option, depending on the engine.

Pricing What about pricing and availability?