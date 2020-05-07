Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) has pegged the fuel efficiency of the Tata Nexon 1.2-liter (petrol, AMT) and 1.5-liter (diesel, AMT) models at 16km/liter and 22.4km/liter, respectively. In BS6 form, the AMT petrol engine returns 1.4km/liter lower fuel-efficiency than its manual counterpart, while in the case of diesel variant, the automatic version offers the same mileage as the manual trim.

Exteriors BS6 Tata Nexon AMT: At a glance

The Tata Nexon AMT offers an eye-catching sporty design and comes with a dual-tone color scheme featuring a cascading grille and silver-colored skid plates. The SUV has an attractive side profile with blacked-out wheel arches, sharp body lines, roof rails, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, and LED taillights. It has a wheelbase of 2,498mm and a ground clearance of 209mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the Nexon offers a five-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, a sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The car houses a 7-inch infotainment panel enabled with support for connectivity features such as voice control, Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. For safety, it gets dual-front airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, and child safety locks.

Engine Power and performance

The 2020 Tata Nexon AMT is available with two BS6-compliant engine options: 1.2-liter turbo petrol and a 1.5-liter turbo diesel. The petrol variant is capable of producing 120bhp of power and 170Nm of peak torque, while the diesel motor can churn out 110bhp and 260Nm. The car comes mated either to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission gearbox.

