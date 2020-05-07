Nissan-owned Datsun is gearing up to launch the facelifted version of its entry-level hatchback, the redi-GO, in India in the coming weeks. The company has already started teasing the new model, revealing some of the cosmetic changes such as a larger front grille, integrated rear spoiler, and new headlamps. Under the hood, it will get BS6-compliant 800cc and 1.0-liter petrol engines. Here's more.

Exteriors 2020 Datsun redi-GO: At a glance

The 2020 Datsun redi-GO will offer considerable cosmetic updates, featuring a larger front grille with full chrome surround, new sleeker headlamps, and a revised bumper with L-shaped LED DRLs and fog lamps. The vehicle will also get new body-colored ORVMs, LED taillamps, 14-inch wheels with sporty dual-tone cover, and rear spoiler. It will have a wheelbase of 2,348mm and ground clearance of 185mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The redi-GO will sport a five-seater cabin with a black-grey dual-tone dashboard, fabric trims on the front doors, adjustable seats, fabric upholstery, and a power steering wheel. For connectivity, the car will come with an 8-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. The system will also support voice recognition and double up as the display for the rear-view camera.

Information Power and performance

Under the hood, the Datsun redi-GO will be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter petrol engine or an 800cc engine. The motor will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, while the 1.0-liter petrol version will get AMT transmission as optional.

Safety What about safety?

The Datsun redi-GO (facelift) will be equipped with rear parking sensors and a central locking system with an anti-theft device. For better driving experience, the car will pack ABS along with EBD to avoid skidding on the road. The vehicle will also have front seat belts with pre-tensioners, load limiters, and speed sensors.

Information What about the price?