Just days after launching its 8 Series Gran Coupe in Malaysia, BMW is all set to introduce the car in India on May 8. According to the company's India website, it will arrive as a four-door model with luxurious interiors and sports car-like power. Alongside the flagship Coupe, BMW is also expected to launch a performance-oriented M8 variant in the country.

Exteriors BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe: At a glance

The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe comes with a stylish look featuring a sloping roofline, an angular front-fascia with the company's signature kidney grille, trapezoidal air inlets, and a raked windshield. The Coupe also gets sleek BMW Laserlight headlights, sporty-looking alloy wheels, chrome garnish around the windows, LED taillights, and quad exhausts packed in a pair of two with chrome bracketing.

Interiors A look inside the cabin

The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe offers a luxurious cabin with Merino extended leather upholstery (customizable), ventilated and heat powered front seats, four-zone climate control system, and a panoramic glass roof. It offers a 12.3-inch fully-digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch BMW Navigation system Professional, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. It also gets front and rear airbags, 360-degree view camera, and powered tailgate.

Engine Power and performance

The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is powered by a 3.0-liter, 6-cylinder, twin-turbo petrol engine. The motor produces 335bhp of maximum power at 5,000-6,500rpm and 500Nm of peak torque at 1,600-4,500 rpm. The engine comes paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox, which powers the rear wheels. It is capable of accelerating from 0-100km/hr in 5.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 250km/hr.

Features What do we know about the M8 model?