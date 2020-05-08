Just days after unveiling its 8-Series Gran Coupe in Malaysia, BMW has launched the premium car in India. It comes in 840i Gran Coupe and 840i Gran Coupe M Sport trims with the former priced at Rs. 1.29 crore and the latter at Rs. 1.55 crore. The company has also launched the performance-oriented M8 Coupe in the country at Rs. 2.15 crore.

Exteriors BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe: At a glance

The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe comes with a four-door chassis, sloping roofline, an angular front-fascia sporting the company's signature kidney grille, a wide central air dam, and a sculpted bumper with a rear diffuser. The vehicle also gets sleek Adaptive LED headlamps (Laserlight headlights on the M Sport trim), wrap-around LED taillights, sporty-looking alloy wheels, and chrome elements around the windows.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe offers a luxurious 4-seater cabin with Merino leather upholstery, ventilated and heated seats, four-zone climate control system, and a panoramic glass roof. It offers a 12.3-inch fully-digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch high-resolution display for infotainment equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay. It also gets front and rear airbags, a rear-view camera, crash sensors, and an electronically powered tailgate.

Engine Power and performance

The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is powered by a 3.0-liter, 6-cylinder petrol engine. The motor produces 340bhp of maximum power at 5,000-6,500 rpm and 500Nm of peak torque at 1,600-4,500 rpm. The motor comes paired to an 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic gearbox, which powers the rear wheels. It can accelerate from 0-100km/hr in 5.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 250km/hr.

Features What about the M8 model?