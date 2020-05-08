Lamborghini has unveiled the rear-wheel-drive (RWD) Spyder variant of its Huracan EVO on its official website using augmented reality (AR). The move makes Lamborghini the world's first automaker to use AR to showcase a car. The new Huracan carries the same specifications as the Huracan EVO RWD Coupe while retaining the design of the Huracan EVO Spyder. Here's our roundup.

Information Here's how you can view the new Lamborghini using AR

To view the new Huracan EVO RWD Spyder on your smartphone in AR, simply head to the product page and scan the available QR code. You can zoom in/out, have a 360-degree view of the car, and even view it in your space.

Exteriors Lamborghini EVO RWD Spyder: At a glance

The Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder comes with an eye-catching design, featuring an aerodynamically designed body, an all-new front splitter, wider front intakes, dual exhausts, and a convertible soft-top roof. It also sports pentagonal-shaped air dams, new rear diffuser, sporty-looking alloy wheels, LED lighting, and electronically-powered heated ORVMs. The car has a wheelbase of 2,620mm and is just 1,180mm tall (around 3.9-feet).

Interiors A look inside the cabin

Inside, the Huracan EVO RWD Spyder features a two-seater cabin with power-adjustable ventilated seats wrapped in Alcantara leather, ambient lighting, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses an 8.4-inch vertically stacked touchscreen infotainment system which supports smartphone connectivity via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For safety, it offers driver and passenger airbags, ABS with EBD, rear camera, and crash sensors.

Engine Power and performance

The Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder is powered by a 5.2-liter naturally-aspirated V10 engine that churns out 602bhp of maximum power and 560Nm of peak torque. The car comes mated to a 7-speed Lamborghini Doppia Frizione (LDF) dual-clutch transmission that powers the rear wheels. As for numbers, it can sprint from 0-100km/hr in just 3.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 324km/hr.

Information What about the price?