Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) has pegged the fuel efficiency of the 2020 Hyundai GRAND i10 NIOS turbo-petrol model at 20.3km/liter. This figure is 0.4km/liter less than that of the 1.2-liter naturally-aspirated petrol variant which delivers 20.7km/liter. However, in terms of mileage, the i10 NIOS diesel (manual transmission) leads the range by offering 25.1km/liter.

Exteriors 2020 Hyundai GRAND i10 NIOS turbo-petrol: At a glance

The Hyundai GRAND i10 NIOS turbo-petrol comes with a compact yet stylish look featuring a cascading hexagonal grille, trapezoidal air vents, and a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines. The vehicle has a sporty side profile with blacked-out B-pillars, radial alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tires, and indicator-mounted ORVMs. Moreover, it has a wheelbase of 2,450mm and a boot space of 260 liters.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the GRAND i10 NIOS sports a five-seater cabin with height-adjustable driver seat, fabric upholstery, dual-tone dashboard, and automatic climate control. The vehicle houses a centrally-mounted touchscreen infotainment unit with support for Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. In terms of safety, it gets features such as ABS with EBD, dual-front airbags, speed alert system, as well as ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Information Power and performance

The turbo-petrol version of the Hyundai GRAND i10 NIOS is fueled by a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter engine that comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. This motor is capable of producing 100hp of maximum power and 172Nm of peak torque.

Pricing What about the pricing?