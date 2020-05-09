Kawasaki dealers have started accepting bookings for the BS6-compliant Z650, Ninja 650, Z900 and Ninja 1000 motorcycles in India. However, these bikes haven't been officially launched in the country and are expected to go on sale in June. Interested buyers can book any of these models for Rs. 50,000. Notably, deliveries are also slated to commence in June.

Bike #1 Kawasaki Z650: Expected to be launched at Rs. 6.25 lakh

The BS6 Kawasaki Z650 features an eye-catching semi-faired design with a protruding headlamp, stepped-up seat, and attractive paint job. It also houses a fully digital instrument console and LED lights. The motorcycle draws power from a BS6-compliant 649cc liquid-cooled engine that churns out a maximum power of 68PS at 8,000rpm. For safety, it gets disc brakes on both the wheels.

Bike #2 Ninja 650: Likely to be launched at Rs. 6.45 lakh

The updated Kawasaki Ninja 650 features an appealing design with beefy-looking fairings and an attractive paint job. It sports a 4.3-inch full-color TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity support. Under the hood, it packs a BS6-compliant 649cc engine that comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox and generates 66.4bhp of power. For safety, the bike offers disc brakes on both the ends.

Bike #3 Kawasaki Z900: Expected price upwards of Rs. 8.5 lakh

The 2020 Kawasaki Z900 sports a naked street design, with a muscular-looking fuel tank and dual-tone body color. It has a new 4.3-inch TFT instrument cluster and a revised set of LED lights. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 948cc engine and a 6-speed manual gearbox that produces 125PS of power. The motorcycle also gets disc brakes on both the wheels for safety.

Bike #4 Ninja 1000: Expected to cost around Rs. 10.3 lakh