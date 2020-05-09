Piaggio India has revealed the details of the upcoming BS6-compliant Vespa Elegante 149. The scooter will come with a 149cc fuel-injected engine instead of a 150cc one, in order to meet the BS6 emission norms. However, design-wise, it will remain the same as the outgoing model. Recently, the company has also launched BS6 Vespa SXL 149 and VXL 149 scooters in India.

Design Vespa Elegante 149: At a glance

Going by the details, the upcoming Elegante 149 will look similar to the outgoing model. It will feature a matte-finished body-color, circular headlamp unit, apron-mounted front indicators, and an old-school windscreen. The scooter will come with leather split seats and a hybrid analog-digital instrument console Furthermore, it will also offer under-seat storage, similar to the outgoing variant.

Information Engine and Power

The upcoming Elegante 149 has a fuel-injected 149cc single-cylinder engine. In the present state of tune, the motor churns out 10.3bhp of power at 7,600rpm along with a peak torque of 10.6 Nm at 5,500rpm.

Safety What about safety and suspension?

On the safety front, the upcoming Vespa Elegante 149 will come equipped with disc brake on the front wheel, drum brake on the rear wheel, along with single-channel ABS for improved braking efficiency. To handle suspension duties, the scooter will house a single-sided suspension setup on the front. At the rear, there will be a single off-set shock absorber.

Information What about the pricing?