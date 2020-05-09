Honda will launch the 2020 City sedan in India with a new 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated petrol engine once the nationwide lockdown is lifted. In a first for the City, the motor will use a Double Overhead Camshaft (DOHC) valve gear. The decision to shift to a DOHC arrangement was prompted by the need to comply with BS6 emission norms, without sacrificing on performance and mileage.

The India-bound 2020 Honda City will bear similarity in styling with the international-spec City. The vehicle will have an eye-catching look featuring a sloping roof design, a minimalist chrome grille, and restyled bumpers. The sedan will also get chrome-finished door handles, alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tires, and all-LED fitments for headlamps, turn indicators, and taillights.

Inside, the 2020 Honda City will sport a five-seater cabin featuring adjustable leather seats, automatic climate control, a sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will also get an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and Mirror Link. For safety, the sedan will come with features like rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and ABS with EBD.

The Honda City will be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated petrol engine that is likely to deliver 121hp of maximum power and 150Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties will be taken care of by a 6-speed gearbox. The motor will have better throttle response, and sport new pistons with upgraded oil jets for enhanced cooling and aluminum sleeves for better heat dissipation.

