Following the implementation of the more stringent BS6 emission norms in India, some of the less environment-friendly diesel cars have been phased out.
Here, we have compiled a list of the most fuel-efficient BS6-compliant cars available in the country, as adjudged by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).
Take a look!
Car #1
Hyundai GRAND i10 NIOS: Price starts at Rs. 6.75 lakh
The Hyundai GRAND i10 NIOS diesel car boasts of an ARAI mileage of 25.1km/liter.
The sporty-looking hatchback gets a cascading grille, sculpted bonnet, blacked-out B-pillars, and indicator-mounted ORVMs. Inside, it has a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a touchscreen infotainment unit, and dual-front airbags.
Under the hood, it runs on a BS6-compliant 75hp 1.2-liter engine that comes mated to a 5-speed manual/AMT gearbox.
Car #2
Tata Altroz: Price starts at Rs. 6.99 lakh
Tata Altroz, with an ARAI-rated mileage of 25.11km/liter, is one of the most fuel-efficient diesel hatchbacks currently available in India.
The car has a sporty look featuring honeycomb-patterned grille and alloy wheels.
It offers a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, ABS with EBD, and packs a 90hp 1.5-liter Revotorq engine that comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.
Car #3
Hyundai Aura: Price starts at Rs. 7.74 lakh
The Hyundai Aura (AMT) is another fuel-efficient diesel car you can buy in India. It has an ARAI-certified fuel economy of 25.40km/liter.
The sub-compact sedan has a sporty front fascia with a trapezoidal grille, LED DRLs, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and blackened C-pillars.
It houses a 1.2-liter diesel engine that generates 75hp of power and 190Nm of peak torque.
Car #4
Hyundai Verna: Price starts at Rs. 10.66 lakh
The Hyundai Verna diesel-manual car delivers a solid mileage of 25km/liter, as per ARAI.
It comes with a chrome-finished grille, muscular bonnet, and trapezoidal air inlets. Inside, it has leather upholstery, sunroof, and an infotainment panel with Bluelink technology.
Also, there are six airbags in the car for safety. It runs on a 1.5-liter diesel engine that offers a peak power of 115hp.