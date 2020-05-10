Following the implementation of the more stringent BS6 emission norms in India, some of the less environment-friendly diesel cars have been phased out. Here, we have compiled a list of the most fuel-efficient BS6-compliant cars available in the country, as adjudged by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI). Take a look!

Car #1 Hyundai GRAND i10 NIOS: Price starts at Rs. 6.75 lakh

The Hyundai GRAND i10 NIOS diesel car boasts of an ARAI mileage of 25.1km/liter. The sporty-looking hatchback gets a cascading grille, sculpted bonnet, blacked-out B-pillars, and indicator-mounted ORVMs. Inside, it has a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a touchscreen infotainment unit, and dual-front airbags. Under the hood, it runs on a BS6-compliant 75hp 1.2-liter engine that comes mated to a 5-speed manual/AMT gearbox.

Car #2 Tata Altroz: Price starts at Rs. 6.99 lakh

Tata Altroz, with an ARAI-rated mileage of 25.11km/liter, is one of the most fuel-efficient diesel hatchbacks currently available in India. The car has a sporty look featuring honeycomb-patterned grille and alloy wheels. It offers a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, ABS with EBD, and packs a 90hp 1.5-liter Revotorq engine that comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Car #3 Hyundai Aura: Price starts at Rs. 7.74 lakh

The Hyundai Aura (AMT) is another fuel-efficient diesel car you can buy in India. It has an ARAI-certified fuel economy of 25.40km/liter. The sub-compact sedan has a sporty front fascia with a trapezoidal grille, LED DRLs, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and blackened C-pillars. It houses a 1.2-liter diesel engine that generates 75hp of power and 190Nm of peak torque.

Car #4 Hyundai Verna: Price starts at Rs. 10.66 lakh