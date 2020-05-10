At the start of 2020, several automakers were looking to launch their BS6-ready motorcycles in India. However, the plans got postponed due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, as restrictions are being eased in a phased manner, we can once again get excited for some new motorcycles to hit the Indian roads. Here's a compilation of upcoming mid-range bikes.

Bike #1 Hero XPulse 200: Expected to launch around Rs. 1 lakh

Hero Motocorp is expected to launch its much-awaited off-roader, the XPulse 200, in India once the lockdown is lifted. The motorcycle gets an off-road friendly design with knuckle guards, spoked wheels, a digital instrument cluster, and all-LED fitments for lighting. It also houses disc brakes on both ends, single-channel ABS, and packs a BS6-ready 199.6cc air-cooled engine that makes 17.8hp of maximum power.

Bike #2 Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Tipped to cost Rs. 1.68 lakh

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is reportedly production-ready and is expected to launch in the coming weeks. The cruiser bike comes with a retro design, featuring a rounded headlamp, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, and an attractive dual-tone color scheme. The bike will run on a 19.8bhp 349cc fuel-injected engine and offer disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels.

Bike #3 Yamaha FZ 25: Likely to launch at Rs. 1.45 lakh

The Yamaha FZ 25, originally slated to release in April, is now expected to go on sale shortly after the lockdown is lifted. It has a naked street design, a stepped-up seat, a fully-digital instrument cluster as well as a side-stand-down engine inhibitor. It is powered by a 249cc air-cooled engine that is capable of producing 20.5bhp of power and 20Nm of torque.

Bike #4 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Expected to cost Rs. 1.75 lakh