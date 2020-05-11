Japanese automobile giant Suzuki has given its popular hatchback, the Swift, a mid-cycle facelift for international markets, as per leaked renders. The new images reveal the design of the upcoming model, showing a revised front fascia and new alloy wheels, among other things. In India, the updated Swift is expected to come with a new BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Suzuki Swift (facelift): At a glance

Going by the images, the 2020 Suzuki Swift will feature a sporty, compact design as is usually expected from the hatchback. It will get a restyled front profile headlined by a new grille with honeycomb mesh pattern, a sleek chrome trim, and a redesigned front bumper. Moreover, the hatchback will flaunt a new set of alloy wheels, blacked-out B-pillars, and reworked headlamps.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the Suzuki Swift (facelift) will sport a five-seater cabin with automatic climate control, adjustable seats with fabric upholstery, and a power-steering wheel with cruise control. The vehicle will also get a touchscreen infotainment unit with support for Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. Moreover, it will have standard safety elements like rear parking sensors, ABS along with EBD and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Engine Power and performance

In India, the Suzuki Swift (facelift) will reportedly arrive as a petrol-only model. It is likely to draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter K12C DualJet petrol engine that can be paired with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or an AMT system. The motor is capable of producing 82hp of maximum power at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of peak torque at 4,200rpm.

Pricing What about the price?