Volkswagen has launched the limited edition versions of its Polo TSI and Vento TSI in India today. The former costs Rs. 7.89 lakh, while the latter is priced at Rs. 10.99 lakh. Both cars are based on their respective, top-tier Highline Plus variants and share the same features and specifications. However, as limited-run models, they do get some exclusive decals and other cosmetic tweaks.

Exteriors Details about the Volkswagen Vento TSI

The Volkswagen Vento TSI features an appealing front fascia with a neat-looking bonnet, projector headlamps, and a minimalistic grille with honeycomb patterns. It has an impressive side profile with a contrasting black roof, black ORVMs, and some decals as well as a TSI badge on the passenger doors. Further, the sedan has a wheelbase of 2,553mm and a boot space of 494 liters.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the Volkswagen Vento TSI offers a dual-tone five-seater cabin with adjustable leather seats, power windows, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It also houses a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Bluetooth, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and MirrorLink. For safety, the sedan gets rear parking camera, crash sensors, and airbags for the driver as well as passengers.

Information Power and performance

The Volkswagen Vento TSI draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The motor is capable of producing 110hp of power and 175Nm of peak torque. As for mileage, ARAI has rated its fuel efficiency at 17.69km/liter.

Features Here's a look at the Volkswagen Polo TSI