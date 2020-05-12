The much-awaited automatic model of the Renault Triber will be launched in India in three variants, according to Autocar. The report claims that the company will offer a 5-speed AMT transmission in RxL, RxT, and RxZ trims. However, the base-end RxE variant has been exempted. To recall, the seven-seater Triber AMT made its public debut at the 2020 Auto Expo in February.

Exteriors Renault Triber AMT: At a glance

Renault Triber AMT will look identical to the already-available manual model, featuring a chrome-finished grille, a muscular bonnet, and silver-colored skid plates on both the ends. The vehicle will have a wheelbase of 2,636mm and get a blacked-out treatment on the roof rails as well as wheel arches. For lighting, the car will offer projector headlights with LED DRLs, fog lamps, and taillights.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the Triber AMT will sport a seven-seater cabin featuring adjustable seats with fabric upholstery, AC vents on all three rows, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The car will house a digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, it will get ABS with EBD, rear parking sensor, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Engine Power and performance

The Renault Triber AMT will be offered with a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter petrol engine that will come mated to a 5-speed AMT gearbox. The motor will be capable of producing 71hp of power and 96Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, after the AMT model, the company is also expected to launch a turbo-petrol model which will come with a 95hp 1.0-liter turbo-petrol HR10 engine.

Information What about the pricing?