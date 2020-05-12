-
The much-awaited automatic model of the Renault Triber will be launched in India in three variants, according to Autocar.
The report claims that the company will offer a 5-speed AMT transmission in RxL, RxT, and RxZ trims. However, the base-end RxE variant has been exempted.
To recall, the seven-seater Triber AMT made its public debut at the 2020 Auto Expo in February.
-
Exteriors
Renault Triber AMT: At a glance
-
Renault Triber AMT will look identical to the already-available manual model, featuring a chrome-finished grille, a muscular bonnet, and silver-colored skid plates on both the ends.
The vehicle will have a wheelbase of 2,636mm and get a blacked-out treatment on the roof rails as well as wheel arches.
For lighting, the car will offer projector headlights with LED DRLs, fog lamps, and taillights.
-
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
-
Inside, the Triber AMT will sport a seven-seater cabin featuring adjustable seats with fabric upholstery, AC vents on all three rows, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
The car will house a digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
For safety, it will get ABS with EBD, rear parking sensor, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.
-
Engine
Power and performance
-
The Renault Triber AMT will be offered with a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter petrol engine that will come mated to a 5-speed AMT gearbox. The motor will be capable of producing 71hp of power and 96Nm of peak torque.
Meanwhile, after the AMT model, the company is also expected to launch a turbo-petrol model which will come with a 95hp 1.0-liter turbo-petrol HR10 engine.
-
Information
What about the pricing?
-
The pricing of the Triber AMT will be revealed in the coming weeks when the company officially launches this model. However, it is expected to carry a premium of around Rs. 50,000 over the manual counterpart, which starts at Rs. 4.99 lakh.