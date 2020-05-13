-
The updated motorcycle, to be assembled locally, comes with a bunch of design updates, new LED lights, a revised exhaust system, and a BS6-compliant engine.
Here are more details.
Design
BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 650: At a glance
The BS6 Ninja 650 comes with an eye-catching design with beefy-looking fairings, a muscular fuel tank, dual-LED headlamps, a wide pillion seat, and attractive body graphics.
It also gets a transparent windscreen, a 4.3-inch TFT instrument cluster which can be connected to the smartphone via the Kawasaki Rideology app. Moreover, it now rides on new Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tires.
Information
Power and performance
The new Ninja 650 draws power from a 649cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine which makes 67.3bhp at 8,000rpm along with a peak torque of 64Nm at 6,700rpm. In order to meet the BS6 norms, the motor gets a new airbox and an updated exhaust system.
Safety
What about safety and suspension?
In terms of safety, the updated Kawasaki Ninja 650 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with dual-channel ABS as standard.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock suspension unit on the rear.
Information
What about the price?
Kawasaki has launched the BS6 Ninja 650 in India at Rs. 6.24 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorbike will be available in two color options: Lime Green Ebony and Pearl Flat Stardust White. Finally, it will take on Honda's CBR650R in this mid-premium category.