Audi has started accepting online bookings for the A6 and A8L sedans as well as the flagship Q8 SUV in India. Interested buyers can book their preferred model for a token amount of Rs. 50,000 via the company's website. Separately, the German automaker is also planning to launch a host of new models including e-Tron electric SUV and facelifted A4, Q5, and Q7.

Here's how you can book your preferred Audi

Audi India has introduced a new digital retail and after-sales platform where you can book the A6, A8L, and Q8 models from the comfort of your home. The website allows you to configure and book the model of your choice and even experience the car using Augmented Reality (AR) tools. Moreover, existing owners can also book service appointments using the web portal.

Audi A6: Price starts at Rs. 54.20 lakh

Offered in Premium Plus and Technology trims, the A6 comes with an eye-catching look, a wide chrome-finished grille and an all-LED lighting setup. It also gets features like dual touchscreens, a virtual cockpit, a Bang & Olufsen audio system, and four-zone climate control. The premium sedan is powered by a 245hp, 2.0-liter, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine and comes with a hands-free parking function.

Audi Q8: Priced at Rs. 1.33 crore

The Audi Q8 comes with a giant hexagonal chrome grille, sleek LED lights, and true SUV like dimensions. It offers a five-seater cabin with power-adjustable seats, six airbags, automatic climate control, a 12.3-inch Audi's Virtual Cockpit setup, and a 10.1-inch infotainment panel. Under the hood, it packs a 3.0-liter, V6 mild-hybrid setup that churns out 340bhp of power and 500Nm of peak torque.

Audi A8L: Priced at a whopping Rs. 1.56 crore