Mahindra is offering a variety of benefits and discounts on its BS6-compliant SUVs, throughout the month of May. The best deal is available on the Alturas G4 which is up for grabs with benefits of up to Rs. 3.05 lakh. Moreover, the company is also providing attractive deals on other popular models including the Scorpio, XUV500, XUV300, KUV100 NXT, and Bolero.

Information Here's everything you need to know about the offer

As part of the offer, Mahindra is providing benefits worth Rs. 3.05 lakh on the BS6 Alturas G4, wherein interested customers can get a cash discount of Rs. 2.40 lakh, an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000, and other freebies.

Exteriors Mahindra Alturas G4: At a glance

The BS6 Mahindra Alturas G4 has a bulky look and features an impressive front profile with a vertical slat grille and muscular bonnet. The appealing yet premium looks of the SUV are further accentuated by chrome highlights around the windows, blacked-out B pillars, roof rails, diamond-cut alloy wheels, and LED taillamps.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the BS6 Alturas G4 offers a luxurious seven-seater cabin featuring adjustable ventilated seats wrapped in leather, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. The car houses an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay support. It also gets safety features like dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and more.

Engine Power and performance

The BS6 Mahindra Alturas G4 is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.2-liter diesel engine that churns out a maximum power of 178.49bhp at 4,000rpm, and 420Nm of peak torque at 1,600-2,600rpm. The motor comes mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission gearbox and promises a mileage of 12.05km/liter. The vehicle is available with both 2WD (two-wheel drive) and 4WD (four-wheel drive) options.

Information What about pricing?

As far as pocket-pinch is concerned, the BS6-compliant Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV costs Rs. 28.69 lakh for the 2WD variant and Rs. 31.69 lakh for the top-tier 4WD model.

Discounts The company has announced discounts on these cars as well