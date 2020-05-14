With the launch of new models just around the corner, several automakers are offering heavy discounts on their 2019 stock. In the latest such development, Honda has announced discounts of up to Rs. 1 lakh on its 2019 BS6-compliant City. For the uninitiated, the current-generation model starts at Rs. 9.91 lakh and goes up to Rs. 14.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The lower-spec trims, SV (manual), V (manual), and the V (automatic), are being offered with a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus. On the mid-spec VX (manual), there is Rs. 37,000 cash discount and Rs. 35,000 exchange bonus. The top-spec ZX (manual), VX (automatic), and ZX (automatic) trims are available with Rs. 50,000 cash discount and Rs. 50,000 exchange bonus.

The fourth-generation Honda City comes with a neat-looking cascading grille, blacked-out B-pillars, alloy wheels, and eye-catching body lines on the bonnet as well as the sides. The sedan also gets body-colored indicator-mounted ORVMs, chrome finished door handles and projector headlamps with LED DRLs. It has a wheelbase of 2,600mm and a ground clearance of 165mm.

The 2019 Honda City is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter petrol engine that churns out 119bhp of maximum power. This unit is available with both manual and CVT (automatic) gearbox options. Further, it offers a mileage of 17.4km/liter and has a top speed of 178.55km/hr.

Inside, the City offers a five-seater cabin with leather upholstery, adjustable seats, panoramic sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel As for connectivity features, it houses a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for voice control, Bluetooth, and MirrorLink. The sedan also gets several safety features like ABS with EBD, six airbags, and a rear-view camera with parking sensors.

