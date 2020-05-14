Maruti Suzuki is offering a heavy discount on the BS6 Dzire (facelift) with an aim to bolster demand after recording zero sales in the month of April. The 2020 edition of the popular compact sedan is being offered with benefits of up to Rs. 48,000. To recall, the updated Maruti Suzuki Dzire was released in India just before the nationwide lockdown was implemented.

Information A bit info about the offer

Maruti Suzuki has announced benefits of up to Rs. 48,000 on the updated Dzire. The offer includes a discount of Rs. 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000, and additional benefits worth Rs. 3,000. For the unaware, the Dzire starts at Rs. 5.89 lakh for the base-end LXi variant and goes up to Rs. 8.81 lakh for the top-spec ZXi (AMT) model.

Exteriors Maruti Suzuki Dzire (facelift): At a glance

The Dzire (facelift) comes with an updated profile featuring a new front bumper, an updated grille with chrome bracketing, and redesigned fog lamp housing. It also gets an appealing side profile with a sloping roof design, angular-looking alloy wheels, and body-colored indicator-mounted ORVMs. Further, the car has a wheelbase of 2,450mm and a boot space of 378 liters.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the 2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire offers a five-seater cabin featuring adjustable seats with dual-tone fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. It features a 7-inch SmartPlay Studio infotainment system, replete with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the car gets facilities like rear parking sensors, ABS along with EBD, and two airbags.

Engine Power and performance

The 2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter K12C DualJet petrol engine that comes mated to either a five-speed manual gearbox or an AMT system, which gets ESP and Hill Hold Assist features. The motor is capable of producing 90hp of maximum power, 113Nm of peak torque, and promises a mileage of 24.12km/liter.

Pricing What about the pricing?