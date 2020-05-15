-
In a bid to push sales and to make up for the losses suffered during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, French automaker Renault has announced benefits of up to Rs. 60,000 on its BS6-compliant Duster.
Further, to help customers with additional flexibility for payment, the company has also introduced special payment schemes via Renault Finance.
Here are the finer details.
Information
All about the offer
As part of the offer, Renault is offering a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000, and a loyalty reward of Rs. 20,000.
Moreover, the company is providing a special 8.99% rate of interest rate on loans via Renault Finance along with a three-month EMI holiday wherein customers can choose not to pay EMI for the first three months.
Exteriors
BS6 Renault Duster: At a glance
The BS6 Renault Duster has a sporty look featuring a chrome-finished grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and trapezoidal headlamps with mounted DRLs.
The SUV has an appealing side profile with blacked-out B-pillars, dual-tone roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and a new set of alloy wheels.
Furthermore, it has a ground clearance of 205mm and a wheelbase of 2,673mm.
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
Inside, the Renault Duster offers a spacious five-seater cabin featuring fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
It also houses a 6.94-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for voice control, Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay.
For safety, it gets dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear camera with parking sensors, and some driver-assist features such as Vehicle Stability Control System.
Engine
Power and performance
The BS6-compliant Renault Duster is offered with a 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine which comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and generates 106hp of maximum power and 142Nm of peak torque.
Moreover, the company has also unveiled a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol engine that will be a part of the Duster line-up soon. This motor is capable of generating 156hp of power and 250Nm peak torque.
Information
What about the pricing?
As far as pricing is concerned, the BS6 Renault Duster starts at Rs. 8.49 lakh for the entry-level RXE model and goes up to Rs. 9.99 lakh for top-of-the-line RXZ variant. At this price, it goes up against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and MG Hector.