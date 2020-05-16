Datsun has finally launched the BS6-compliant models of the Datsun GO hatchback and Datsun GO+ MPV in India at a starting price of Rs. 3.99 lakh and Rs. 4.20 lakh, respectively. Both the cars come with an updated BS6-compliant, 1.2-liter petrol engine and retain all the other features of the outgoing BS4 models. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Datsun GO and GO+: At a glance

Both the Datsun GO and GO+ sport a neat-looking front fascia, comprising a hexagonal grille with chrome bracketing, trapezoidal air vents, rear wiper, and adjustable headlamps with LED DRLs. The cars are also flanked by body-colored ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 14-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. In terms of dimensions, both the Datsun GO and GO+ have a wheelbase of 2,450mm, and ground clearance of 180mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Datsun GO hatchback gets a 5-seater cabin while the GO+ MPV model offers space for 7 passengers. On the inside, both offer a minimalistic dashboard, fabric upholstery, height-adjustable driver seats, power windows, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. As for connectivity features, both the models come with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment panel that supports Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay.

Engine Power and performance

Both the models are powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter, four-cylinder petrol engine, which generates 68hp of power and 104Nm of torque when paired with a five-speed manual gearbox and 77hp/104Nm when clubbed with an automatic transmission system. Further, the manual-transmission Datsun GO and GO+ offer the same mileage of 19.02km/liter whereas the CVT variants provide a fuel efficiency of 19.59km/liter and 18.57km/liter, respectively.

Information Safety and security

When it comes to safety, both the models offer features such as driver and passenger airbags, rear parking assist sensors, crash sensors, ABS with EBD, brake assist, vehicle dynamic control (VDC), and seat belt reminder.

Pricing What about the pricing?

The price of the Datsun GO starts at Rs. 3.99 lakh and goes up to Rs. 6.25 lakh. Meanwhile, the base variant of the GO+ MPV starts at Rs. 4.20 lakh and goes up to Rs. 6.70 lakh for the top-spec trim. At this price point, the GO model takes on Hyundai Santro, and Maruti Suzuki Celerio, while the GO+ MPV rivals Renault Triber.

