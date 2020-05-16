Honda has announced benefits worth Rs. 32,000 on its BS6-compliant Honda Amaze, in an attempt to boost sales and make up for the losses suffered during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The benefit can be availed on all variants and engine-gearbox options. For the uninitiated, in India, the compact sedan starts at Rs. 6.09 lakh and goes up to Rs. 9.95 lakh.

Information A bit about the offer

Honda is offering benefits worth Rs. 32,000 on the BS6-compliant Amaze sedan, which includes a free extended warranty worth Rs. 12,000 for the 4th and 5th year, and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000.

Exteriors BS6 Honda Amaze: At a glance

The BS6 Honda Amaze has an eye-catching design featuring a cascading chrome grille, a sloping roof design, and radial alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tires. It also gets blacked-out B-pillars, LED headlights, indicator-mounted ORVMs, as well as body-colored door handles. Moreover, the car has a wheelbase of 2,470mm, a ground clearance of 170mm, and a boot space of 420 liters.

Comfort Interiors

Inside, the BS6 Honda Amaze offers a five-seater cabin featuring fabric upholstery, dual-tone dashboard, a height-adjustable driver seat, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The car houses a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. When it comes to safety, the vehicle offers dual airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Engine Power and performance

The BS6 Honda Amaze is available in four trim levels (E, S, V, and VX), coupled with four engine-gearbox options. The 1.2-liter petrol engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual or CVT-automatic gearbox and produces 90hp of maximum power and 110Nm of peak torque. The 1.5-liter diesel unit generates 100hp/200Nm when paired to a 5-speed manual, and 80hp/160Nm when mated to a CVT unit.

Pricing What about the pricing?