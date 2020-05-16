Mercedes-Benz will launch its AMG C 63 Coupe and GT R in India on May 27. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the unveiling will be done via an online event. Both the performance cars will arrive as completely built units and are expected to cost upwards of Rs. 1.5 crore and Rs. 2.2 crore, respectively. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R: At a glance

The Mercedes-AMG GT R sports an attractive front fascia, with a chrome-finished vertical slat grille, a sloping roof design, a front bumper with a pair of canards on either end and an attractive paint job. The vehicle has a muscular-looking front apron with sculpted lines, sleek headlamps, and all-LED lighting setup. Further, it runs on alloy wheels and has a wheelbase of 2,630mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R offers a two-seater cabin featuring power-adjustable heated seats wrapped in leather, ambient lighting, cup-holders, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel with cruise control. It has a touchscreen infotainment system enabled with voice control and Bluetooth. For safety, there are features like ABS, EBD, front and rear parking sensors, and multiple airbags.

Engine Power and performance

The Mercedes-AMG GT R is powered by a 4.0-liter V8 engine, paired to an AMG 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The motor is capable of producing 585hp of maximum power and 700Nm of peak torque. As for performance, the car can do a 0-100km/hr sprint in 3.6 seconds and reach a claimed top-speed of around 317km/hr.

Information What about the pricing?

The previous-generation Mercedes AMG GT R was launched at a whopping Rs. 2.23 crore back in 2017. Hence, it is safe to assume that the upcoming 2020 GT R will carry a seven-digit price tag in India.

Information Everything to know about C 63 Coupe