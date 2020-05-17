The scooter segment forms a significant part of the two-wheeler business in India and will only expand once we resume business as usual. With people likely to avoid public transport after the lockdown period, scooters will emerge as an affordable option for personal transport. So, if you're looking to get yourself a new scooter, here are some of the best options to consider.

Bike #1 TVS NTorq 125: Price starts from Rs. 65,975

The TVS NTorq 125 sports an eye-catching design with an angular-looking front-apron mounted LED headlight and a fully-digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 124.8cc air-cooled, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that churns out 9.38PS of maximum power and 10.5Nm of peak torque. For safety, it has a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake at the rear.

Bike #2 Suzuki Access 125: Price starts at Rs. 67,100

The Suzuki Access 125 features a sporty look with a minimalist front apron, a digital-analog instrument cluster, and a USB charging socket. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 124cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 8.7PS of maximum power and 10Nm of peak torque. For safety, the scooter gets disc brake on the front wheel and drum brake on the rear end.

Bike #3 Suzuki Burgman Street: Price begins at Rs. 77,900

Suzuki Burgman Street comes with a beefy-looking front apron, an angular side profile, and attractive body graphics. It also gets a digital instrument panel, blacked alloy wheels, and an all-LED lighting setup. The scooter is powered by a BS6 124cc engine which churns out 8.7PS of power and 10Nm of peak torque. For safety, it has a front disc brake and rear drum brake.

Bike #4 Aprilia SR 160: Priced at Rs. 1.04 lakh onwards