Your dream motorcycle needn't come with an astronomical price tag. In fact, thanks to growing competition among automakers, you can buy a great motorcycle for somewhere around Rs. 3 lakh. From head-turning sports bikes to retro-styled modern classics and adventure motorcycles, there's something in that budget for everyone. Here, we look at some of the new motorcycles set to grace our shores this year.

Bike #1 BMW G310 GS: Expected to cost Rs. 2.90 lakh

The BMW G310 GS is poised to hit our shores this year. The bike will feature a semi-faired design with an up-swept exhaust, minimalistic body graphics, and a fully-digital instrument cluster. It will be powered by a 313cc, single-cylinder engine which puts out 34bhp of maximum power and peak torque of 27.3Nm. It will also have disc brakes on both the alloy wheels.

Bike #2 Kawasaki Ninja 300: To be launched at Rs. 3 lakh

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 is expected to be launched soon after the lockdown is lifted. The bike will feature a fully-faired design with blacked-out alloy wheels, split headlights, and an analog-digital instrument console. It will be powered by a BS6-ready 296cc, parallel-twin engine that puts out a maximum power of 39bhp and peak torque of 27Nm.

Bike #3 KTM RC 390: Likely to cost Rs. 2.75 lakh

KTM's RC 390 will also go on sale after the lockdown is lifted in India. The sports tourer features a fully-faired design with a digital instrument cluster, an adjustable wind-screen, and contrast-colored alloy wheels. It is powered by a 373.3cc, liquid-cooled engine that generates 42.9bhp of power and maximum torque of 36Nm. For safety, it will have dual-channel ABS.

Bike #4 BMW G 310 R: Expected price around Rs. 2.70 lakh