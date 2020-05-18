Japanese auto giant Suzuki has launched the 2020 edition of its popular hatchback, the Swift, in its home country. The updated model gets a few cosmetic changes, while retaining the same engine options as the outgoing version. Meanwhile, the India-specific Swift is likely to get a mechanical upgrade in the form of a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine.

Exteriors 2020 Suzuki Swift (facelift): At a glance

The 2020 Suzuki Swift hatchback retains its sporty design while featuring a new grille with sleek chrome trim, honeycomb-mesh pattern, revised headlight units, and an aggressive-looking front bumper. Moreover, it gets new alloy wheels, blacked-out B-pillars, and new dual-tone paint-work with a blacked-out roof. Further, it has a wheelbase of 2,450mm, a boot space of 268 liters, and a ground clearance of 163mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the 2020 Suzuki Swift sports a five-seater cabin with automatic climate control, adjustable seats with new fabric upholstery, and a power-steering wheel with cruise control. The car also has a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. It features standard safety elements like rear parking sensors, ABS along with EBD, and a 360-degree camera.

Engine Power and performance

In Japan, the entry-level Swift XG gets a 91hp, 1.2-liter petrol engine, which is available in manual, CVT, and AWD form while the top-end Swift Hybrid SZ offers a petrol-electric powertrain (91hp, 1.2-liter engine and 13.6hp motor), paired with a 5-speed AMT gearbox. In India, the car is likely to get a 1.2-liter K12C DualJet petrol engine which will produce 90hp of maximum power.

Pricing What about the pricing?