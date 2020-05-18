-
Japanese auto giant Suzuki has launched the 2020 edition of its popular hatchback, the Swift, in its home country.
The updated model gets a few cosmetic changes, while retaining the same engine options as the outgoing version.
Meanwhile, the India-specific Swift is likely to get a mechanical upgrade in the form of a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine.
Exteriors
2020 Suzuki Swift (facelift): At a glance
The 2020 Suzuki Swift hatchback retains its sporty design while featuring a new grille with sleek chrome trim, honeycomb-mesh pattern, revised headlight units, and an aggressive-looking front bumper.
Moreover, it gets new alloy wheels, blacked-out B-pillars, and new dual-tone paint-work with a blacked-out roof.
Further, it has a wheelbase of 2,450mm, a boot space of 268 liters, and a ground clearance of 163mm.
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
Inside, the 2020 Suzuki Swift sports a five-seater cabin with automatic climate control, adjustable seats with new fabric upholstery, and a power-steering wheel with cruise control.
The car also has a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay.
It features standard safety elements like rear parking sensors, ABS along with EBD, and a 360-degree camera.
Engine
Power and performance
In Japan, the entry-level Swift XG gets a 91hp, 1.2-liter petrol engine, which is available in manual, CVT, and AWD form while the top-end Swift Hybrid SZ offers a petrol-electric powertrain (91hp, 1.2-liter engine and 13.6hp motor), paired with a 5-speed AMT gearbox.
In India, the car is likely to get a 1.2-liter K12C DualJet petrol engine which will produce 90hp of maximum power.
Pricing
What about the pricing?
The 2020 Suzuki Swift is expected to be launched in India later this year. As for the pocket-pinch, the vehicle will carry a slight premium over its BS4 counterpart, which starts at Rs. 5.19 lakh.
At this price point, it will compete against the likes of Hyundai GRAND i10 NIOS, Ford Figo, and Volkswagen Polo.