In a bid to increase sales and make up for the losses suffered during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, Renault India has announced benefits worth Rs. 40,000 on its seven-seater MPV, the Triber. The offer can be availed via the company's website or through select dealerships that have restarted operations. Notably, the company has also launched the automatic version of the Triber in India today.

Information A bit about the offer

Renault is offering benefits worth Rs. 40,000 on the Triber, including Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 10,000 loyalty bonus. The company is giving an extra discount of Rs. 10,000 to select corporate clients, farmers, and gram panchayat members. There is also a special 8.99% rate of interest and an EMI holiday program wherein buyers can pay EMIs 3-months after the date of purchase.

Exteriors BS6 Renault Triber: At a glance

The BS6 Renault Triber has an eye-catching look featuring a chrome-finished grille, muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, silver-colored skid plates, and projector headlamps with LED DRLs. It also gets body-colored ORVMs and door handles along with blacked-out B-pillars, roof rails, wheel arches, as well as bumpers. Further, the vehicle has a wheelbase of 2,636mm and a ground clearance of 182mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the Triber offers a seven-seater cabin with dual-tone dashboard, adjustable seats with fabric upholstery, rear AC vents, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It also houses an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity. For safety, the MPV gets four airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, crash sensors, as well as day and night rearview mirror.

Engine Power and performance

The Triber is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter, three-cylinder engine, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox or an automatic transmission that was launched in India today. The manual version churns out 72hp of maximum power and 96Nm of peak torque while the Easy-R AMT makes 61bhp of power and 96Nm of torque.

Information What about the pricing?