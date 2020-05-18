-
Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) has pegged the mileage of the BS6 i20 at 18km/liter, which is 0.24km/liter less than the BS4 model.
The hatchback is available with benefits worth Rs. 38,000, including cash discount, exchange bonus, and a special discount offered to select buyers.
Interested buyers can purchase the current-generation BS6 i20 online via Hyundai's recently-introduced Click-to-Buy sales platform.
Exteriors
BS6 Hyundai i20: At a glance
The BS6 Hyundai i20 comes with a compact yet eye-catching look featuring a front fascia with a blacked-out hexagonal grille, and automatic projector headlamps with LED DRLs,
It also gets blacked-out B-pillars, electrically foldable ORVMs with turn indicators, chrome-covered door handles, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.
The car rides on a wheelbase of 2,570mm and has a ground clearance of 170mm.
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
The BS6-compliant Hyundai i20 features a five-seater cabin with a height-adjustable driver seat, fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, rear-center armrest, and wireless charging support.
The car houses a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and AutoLink connected-car technology.
For safety, you get features like six airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and engine immobilizer.
Information
Power and performance
The BS6 Hyundai i20 petrol-manual model draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The motor is capable of producing 83hp of maximum power and 115Nm of peak torque.
Pricing
What about the pricing?
As far as the pricing is concerned, the BS6 Hyundai i20 petrol (manual) starts at Rs. 6.50 lakh for the Magna+ model and goes up to Rs. 8.31 lakh for the top-tier Asta(O) variant.
Meanwhile, the base Era model and the petrol-CVT Sportz+ and Asta(O) trims have been dropped.
At this price, the hatchback takes on Tata Altroz, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, and Toyota Glanza.