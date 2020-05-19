Hyundai has garnered 21,000 bookings for the 2020 Creta in India since its launch in March this year. In an interview with Autocar, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Service and Marketing), Hyundai India revealed that 56% of the bookings have been received for the diesel variants, while the 1.5-liter petrol and 1.4-liter turbo-petrol models have bagged 30% and 14% of the orders, respectively.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta comes with an updated design, featuring a new horizontal-slat grille, a muscular-looking bonnet with sculpted lines, angular-looking LED headlights and trapezoidal fog lamps. It houses silver-colored skid plates on both the ends, indicator-mounted ORVMs, roof rails, chrome door handles, and alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tires. Moreover, it has a wheelbase of 2,610mm and a boot space of 433 liters.

Inside, the 2020 Creta offers a spacious five-seater cabin with electrically adjustable seats in the front, fabric upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, and automatic climate control. The SUV comes with a wireless phone charger and houses a 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and BlueLink app. For safety, it gets rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, and six airbags.

Under the hood, the 2020 Creta is offered with three BS6-compliant engine options: 1.5-liter petrol, 1.5-liter diesel, and a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol. The first two generate 115hp of maximum power, while the 1.4-liter petrol-turbo motor churns out 140hp of peak power.

