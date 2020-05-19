Nissan has officially launched the Kicks SUV in India. The range comes at a starting price of Rs. 9.50 lakh and goes up to Rs. 14.15 lakh for the top-spec turbo-petrol variant. It is powered by a 1.3-liter turbo petrol engine that comes mated to a 6-speed manual or an 8-step CVT automatic gearbox. Notably, it comes in six colors and seven variants.

Information First, a look at the offers

Nissan India offers a 2-year/50,000 kilometers standard warranty package with the Kicks that can be extended up to 5-years/1 lakh kilometers by paying extra. Moreover, customers also get 2-year roadside assistance and a pre-paid annual maintenance service package, with prices starting at Rs. 2,099.

Exteriors BS6 Nissan Kicks: At a glance

The BS6 Nissan Kicks sports a compact look, featuring an eye-catching front profile with a cascading grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, sleek headlamps, and silver-colored skid plates. The car has an excellent side profile with angular-looking alloy wheels, roof rails, blacked-out ORVMs, and body-colored door handles. It comes with alloy wheels, and a wheelbase of 2,673mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the BS6 Nissan Kicks sports a five-seater cabin with a height-adjustable driver seat, fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. It houses a centrally-mounted touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. The SUV comes with safety features like driver and passenger airbags, ABS with EBD, speed alert system, and rear parking sensors.

Engine Power and performance

The BS6 Nissan Kicks is powered by a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol engine that comes mated to either a 6-speed manual or an 8-step CVT automatic gearbox. This motor is capable of producing 156hp of maximum power and 254Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, lower variants of the car get a 1.5-liter petrol engine that puts out 106hp of power and 142Nm of peak torque.

Pricing What about pricing?