Royal Enfield has hiked the prices of its BS6-compliant Classic 350 and Bullet 350 motorcycles in India by up to Rs. 2,755. With the latest price revision, the two cruisers now start at Rs. 1.60 lakh and Rs. 1.24 lakh, respectively. Notably, the company has also increased the prices of BS6-compliant Himalayan by Rs. 2,754 and it now starts at Rs. 1.90 lakh.

New rates Here's a look the updated pricing of these models

The BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 starts at Rs. 1.60 lakh for the base model and goes up to Rs. 1.85 lakh. Likewise, the prices for Bullet 350 start at Rs. 1.24 lakh and go up to Rs. 1.40 lakh for the ES X (Electric Start) model. Finally, the Himalayan now starts at Rs. 1.90 lakh and goes up to Rs. 1.94 lakh.

Bike #1 A look at the BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350

The BS6 Classic 350 sits on a single downtube frame and features a naked-street design and an analog instrument console. It comes in multiple color options including Chestnut Red, Ash, Mercury Silver and Redditch Red. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 346cc single-cylinder FI engine, which produces 19.1bhp of maximum power. For safety, it has disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels.

Bike #2 BS6 Royal Enfield Bullet 350: At a glance

The BS6 Bullet 350 has a retro design and sits on a single downtube frame. It is available in two variants - Standard and ES (Electric Start) and houses an analog instrument cluster. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 346cc single-cylinder FI engine that comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox and produces 19.1bhp of maximum power. For safety, the bike offers single-channel ABS.

Bike #3 BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan: A sneak peek