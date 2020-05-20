As the newest addition to its portfolio of superbikes, Kawasaki has launched the BS6 Versys 1000 in India. The updated model is priced at Rs. 10.99 lakh, which is Rs. 30,000 more than the outgoing 2019 version. The bookings for the new model are currently live via the company's website and deliveries are expected to commence by May-end or early-June.

Design 2020 Kawasaki Versys 1000: At a glance

The 2020 Kawasaki Versys 1000 sits on a twin-tube aluminium frame with a beefy looking front apron, adjustable windscreen, and split headlights. It also features a stepped-up seat with blacked-out treatment on the alloy wheels as well as mirrors. Moreover, the bike gets an LCD-equipped semi-digital console and an all-LED setup for lighting.

Internals Power and performance

The 2020 Versys 1000 is powered by a 1,043cc, inline, four-cylinder engine, which is capable of producing 120hp of power at 9,000rpm and 102Nm of peak torque at 7,500rpm. The transmission duties on the motorcycle are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox with a slipper clutch. Moreover, it has a massive 21-liter fuel tank.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

The Versys 1000 comes equipped with a 310mm disc brake on the front and 250mm disc brake on the rear. It has a host of electronic and rider aids including cruise control, five-axis Bosch IMU, Kawasaki Traction Control, and Kawasaki Cornering Management Function. To handle suspension duties, it houses 43mm telescopic forks on the front and a horizontal gas-charged suspension at the rear.

