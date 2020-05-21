Hyundai has officially launched the 2020 edition of the Verna in India at Rs. 9.30 lakh. The facelifted sedan is available in petrol, turbo-petrol, and diesel engine models with five variants and four gearbox options to choose from. It gets several design upgrades as well as a host of segment-first features including front ventilated seats and an electronic sunroof. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2020 Hyundai Verna: At a glance

The 2020 Hyundai Verna offers an eye-catching front fascia featuring a dark chrome radiator grille (glossy black for turbo variant), angular-looking LED headlights, a muscular bonnet, and wider air vents. The sedan features a sloping roof design, indicator-mounted ORVMs, a chrome treatment around the windows, and blacked-out B pillars. Further, it runs on diamond-cut alloy wheels and has a wheelbase of 2,600mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the Verna has a spacious five-seater cabin featuring leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof, and an Arkamys audio system. It also gets a wireless phone charger, a 4.2-inch digital instrument cluster, and an 8-inch infotainment panel with Blue Link connectivity. For safety, the sedan gets a tire pressure monitoring system, driver rear-view monitor (DRVM), crash sensors, and six airbags.

Engine Power and performance

The 2020 Verna is offered with three BS6 engines: 1.5-liter petrol, 1.5-liter diesel, and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol. The 1.5-liter petrol and diesel units generate 115PS of power and 144Nm and 250Nm of peak torque, respectively. Meanwhile, the 1.0-liter turbo-petrol motor makes 120PS and 172Nm. The former two come with a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission while the turbo-petrol variant gets a 7-speed DCT transmission.

Pricing What about the pricing?