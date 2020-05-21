BMW Motorrad India has finally launched its much-anticipated middleweight motorcycles, the F 900 R and F 900 XR, in India today. While both models share the same chassis and engine, the former arrives as a naked roadster and the latter as a sports tourer. Moreover, the company has started accepting bookings for both the models from today via BMW Motorrad dealerships.

Design BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR: At a glance

The BMW F 900 R gets an exposed engine, golden forks, an aggressive riding stance, and an LED headlamp. The F 900 XR shares it underpinning with the F 900 R but with more body kit, a taller riding position, and a split headlamp. Both bikes also come with a full-color TFT instrument cluster with BMW Motorrad connectivity and a host of optional equipment.

Power Power and performance

The F 900 R and F 900 XR are powered by a BS6-compliant 895cc parallel-twin engine which comes mated to a six-speed gearbox and makes 105bhp of maximum power at 8,500rpm and 92Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. The former can sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.7 seconds while the latter does it just a fraction second faster (3.6 seconds).

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

For safety, both the F 900 R, XR come equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels. They also get several rider-friendly features like multiple riding modes, switchable ABS, dynamic traction control, dynamic brake control, and electronic suspension adjustment for improved road handling. Moreover, they house a 43mm upside-down telescopic fork at the front and an adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear.

Pricing What about the pricing?