Czech automaker Skoda Auto will launch as many as three new cars, including the Karoq SUV, Superb (facelift), and Rapid 1.0 TSI, in India on May 26. The launch will happen via an online event, keeping in mind the precarious situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's what to expect from each of these upcoming vehicles.

Car #1 Skoda Karoq

The Karoq, coming as a successor to the Yeti crossover, will feature a minimalist front fascia, a cascading grille, sleek headlights, and sporty-looking alloy wheels. The cabin will offer a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and nine airbags. Under the hood, it will pack a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine that comes paired to a 7-speed DSG-automatic gearbox and makes 150hp/250Nm.

Car #2 2020 Skoda Superb

The 2020 Superb will showcase an updated design with a new front grille, revised bumper, all-LED lighting setup, and more chrome work on the rear. It will have a five-seater cabin with a digital instrument cluster, a new infotainment panel with wireless charging support, and eight airbags. The premium sedan will come with a 190hp, 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Car #3 Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI

The Skoda Rapid will have a sporty front fascia with a blacked-out grille, smoked headlamps, and black alloy wheels and ORVMs. It will have a five-seater cabin with automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, an infotainment panel, and two airbags. The sedan will be powered by a 1.0-liter TSI turbo-petrol engine that will generate 110hp/175Nm and come paired to a manual gearbox.

Pricing What about the pricing?