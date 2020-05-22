Triumph Motorcycles has teased the launch of its high-end adventure tourer, the Tiger 900, in India, on its social media handles. The upcoming model, set to replace the Tiger 800, will offer new features, a brand-new engine, and an updated design. Notably, CarandBike has hinted that the automaker plans to launch the bike by the end of this month.

Twitter Post Here's a look at the teaser

Design Triumph Tiger 900: At a glance

The Tiger 900 will sit on a light-weight tubular steel frame and have a naked design, split headlights, and a tall windscreen. The off-road friendly Rally model will bear spoked wheels with tubeless tires, while the GT version will get alloy wheels. Moreover, both the models will house a 7-inch TFT instrument console, turn-by-turn navigation, an optional GoPro module, and Bluetooth connectivity.

Power Power and performance

The Triumph Tiger 900 will be powered by a BS6-compliant 888cc engine that churns out 94bhp of maximum power at 8,750rpm and 87Nm of peak torque at 7,250rpm. The transmission duties will be taken care of by a 6-speed manual transmission gearbox. The bike will also offer these riding modes: Rain, Road, Off-Road, Rider (user-configurable), and Sports.

Safety Safety and suspension

In order to ensure the safety of the rider, the Triumph Tiger 900 motorcycle will offer disc brakes on both the wheels along with dual-channel ABS and traction control for improved handling on roads. To handle suspension duties, the motorcycle will house 45mm upside-down telescopic forks on the front and a Showa mono-shock suspension unit on the rear end.

Pricing What about the pricing?