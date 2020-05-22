-
French automaker Renault has launched the 2020 edition of its compact SUV, the Captur, in Russia.
The new model, based on the next-generation M0+ platform, comes with some cosmetic changes, few mechanical upgrades, and a new turbo-petrol engine.
However, the India-specific model will be based on the company's M0 platform and it is expected to arrive later this year.

Exteriors
2020 Renault Captur: At a glance
The 2020 Renault Captur (facelift) has a similar shape as the outgoing model with a sharper-looking chrome grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and a silver-colored roof.
It also gets a new set of 17-inch alloy wheels, indicator-mounted ORVMs, as well as blacked-out wheel arches and B-pillars.
Further, the crossover has a wheelbase of 2,673mm and a ground clearance of 210mm.
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
The Captur has a five-seater cabin with heated steering wheel and rear seats, ambience lighting, a Bose audio system, and a three-spoke adjustable steering wheel with brushed metal accents.
It also gets a bigger 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
For safety, there is a rear-view camera, blind-spot monitoring function, four airbags, and crash sensors.
Under the hood
Power and performance
The Renault Captur (facelift) is offered with two engine options: a 1.6-liter petrol engine that makes 114hp, and a new 1.3-liter turbo-petrol motor that generates 156hp and comes mated to a CVT auto transmission gearbox.
Notably, the company has also offered an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system.
The India-specific variant will be offered with a BS6-ready 1.5-liter petrol motor and the new 1.3-liter turbo-petrol engine.
Information
What about pricing?
The 2020 Renault Captur is likely to be launched in India sometime in the coming months. As for the pocket-pinch, it will carry a slight premium over the outgoing model that falls under the Rs. 9.49-12.99 lakh price bracket in the country.