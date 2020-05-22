Triumph has unveiled the Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition as a limited-run commemorative variant celebrating the company's collaboration with Eon Productions for the upcoming James Bond movie titled No Time To Die. The automaker will produce only 250 units and each unit will come with 007-inspired livery, a unique plaque billet riser clamp, an exclusive bike cover, and a premium leather rucksack.

Design Triumph Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition: At a glance

The Triumph Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition offers a retro look featuring a naked body, spoked wheels, and an attractive Bond-inspired paint job. The bike also gets LED headlights, blacked-out front forks, 007 branding on the lower panel, and an Arrow silencer with carbon-fiber end caps. The TFT instrument panel even gets a 'Bond' inspired startup screen and the standard GoPro control system.

Information Engine and performance

The Triumph Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition is powered by a Bonneville 1,200cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine which is capable of generating 89bhp of maximum power at 7,400rpm and 110Nm of peak torque at 3,950rpm. The motor comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

For braking performance, the Triumph Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition comes equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with dual-channel ABS. Further, it offers fully-adjustable Showa 45mm forks at the front along with Öhlins fully-adjustable twin shock suspension on the rear. Moreover, the bike offers six riding modes including Road, Rain, Sport, Off-road, Off-road Pro, and user-customizable Rider.

Information What about the pricing?