Ahead of the launch, details about the 2020 Honda WR-V have surfaced online. As per the information, the facelifted crossover will be available in just two trims: SV and VX. In comparison, the outgoing version was offered in three trims of S, V, and VX.
Reportedly, the 2020 WR-V has also reached a few dealerships, suggesting that the launch is likely to happen soon.
Exteriors
Honda WR-V (facelift): At a glance
The 2020 Honda WR-V will come with a slightly revised horizontal-slat grille, projector headlamps, a muscular front-bonnet with sculpted lines, and silver-colored skid plates.
The sides will be flanked by sporty-looking 16-inch alloy wheels, blacked-out B-pillars, chrome door handles, as well as power-folding and adjustable ORVMs.
The crossover will also offer silver-colored roof rails, black wheel arches, a rear defogger, and LED light fitments.
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
Inside, the 2020 Honda WR-V will get a spacious five-seater cabin with height-adjustable driver's seat, automatic climate control, electronic sunroof, keyless entry, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control.
For connectivity purposes, it will come with a 7.0-inch Digipad 2.0 touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
For safety, the car will get two airbags as standard.
Information
Power and performance
The Honda WR-V (facelift) will reportedly be offered with two BS6-compliant engine options: 1.2-liter petrol and a 1.5-liter diesel. The petrol unit generates 90hp of power and 110Nm of torque, while the diesel motor makes 100hp of power and 200Nm of torque.
Pricing
What about the pricing?
Honda will reveal the official details related to the pricing and availability of the WR-V (facelift) in the next few days.
However, according to reports, the petrol version is expected to be priced between Rs. 8.3-9.4 lakh, while the diesel one is expected to retail at Rs. 9.7-10.8 lakh.