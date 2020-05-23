-
Following the success of the first-generation A3 sedan in India, German automaker Audi is expected to launch the updated model in the country sometime in 2021.
The next-generation car, unveiled in April this year, comes with a revamped design, refreshed interiors, new mild-hybrid engines, and a host of hi-tech features.
Here are more details.
-
Exteriors
2021 Audi A3 sedan: At a glance
-
The 2021 A3 is almost identical in size to the outgoing model but has an edgier and sportier look. The front is headlined by a sculpted bonnet, a hexagonal grille with honeycomb mesh, sleek headlamps, and angular air intakes.
It gets a sloping roof design, sharp-looking body lines, all-LED lighting, revised wheels, chrome highlights around windows, and a rear spoiler made of carbon fiber.
-
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
-
Inside, the 2021 Audi A3 comes with a five-seater cabin featuring leather upholstery, height-adjustable driver's seat, automatic climate control, a touchpad for volume control, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel.
It also houses a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit, a heads-up display, and another 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for connectivity features.
For safety, there are rear parking sensors, airbags, and ABS with EBD.
-
Engine
Power and performance
-
The 2021 Audi A3 is offered with two engine options: 1.5-liter turbo-petrol and 2.0-liter diesel.
However, the India-specific model will get the turbo unit that comes paired with a 48V mild electric motor. This combination will have a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and produce 150hp of power.
In India, Audi is also likely to offer S3 and RS3 versions with Quattro all-wheel-drive transmission.
-
Information
What about the price?
-
The next-generation Audi A3 is expected to arrive in India sometime around mid or late 2021. The sedan is expected to sport a price-tag of around Rs. 35 lakh and take on the rivals like BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine.