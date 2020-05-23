Following the success of the first-generation A3 sedan in India, German automaker Audi is expected to launch the updated model in the country sometime in 2021. The next-generation car, unveiled in April this year, comes with a revamped design, refreshed interiors, new mild-hybrid engines, and a host of hi-tech features. Here are more details.

Exteriors 2021 Audi A3 sedan: At a glance

The 2021 A3 is almost identical in size to the outgoing model but has an edgier and sportier look. The front is headlined by a sculpted bonnet, a hexagonal grille with honeycomb mesh, sleek headlamps, and angular air intakes. It gets a sloping roof design, sharp-looking body lines, all-LED lighting, revised wheels, chrome highlights around windows, and a rear spoiler made of carbon fiber.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the 2021 Audi A3 comes with a five-seater cabin featuring leather upholstery, height-adjustable driver's seat, automatic climate control, a touchpad for volume control, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It also houses a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit, a heads-up display, and another 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for connectivity features. For safety, there are rear parking sensors, airbags, and ABS with EBD.

Engine Power and performance

The 2021 Audi A3 is offered with two engine options: 1.5-liter turbo-petrol and 2.0-liter diesel. However, the India-specific model will get the turbo unit that comes paired with a 48V mild electric motor. This combination will have a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and produce 150hp of power. In India, Audi is also likely to offer S3 and RS3 versions with Quattro all-wheel-drive transmission.

Information What about the price?