Ahead of its launch on May 26, a production-ready model of the upcoming Skoda Karoq was spotted on the road sans any camouflage.
It will be available in a single variant with a BS6 1.5-liter TSI petrol engine. To recall, the premium SUV debuted in India at the 2020 Auto Expo in February.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
Skoda Karoq: At a glance
The BS6 Skoda Karoq will have an eye-catching look with the company's signature butterfly grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and sleek headlamps.
The side profile will be characterized by 18-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and blacked-out B-pillars.
Moreover, it will get an all-LED lighting setup, and will come in six color options including Magic Black and Lava Blue.
Information
Power and performance
Under the hood, the Skoda Karoq will come with a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter TSI turbo petrol engine that generates 148bhp of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque. The motor will come mated to a seven-speed DSG gearbox as standard.
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
Inside, the Skoda Karoq will get a dual-tone cabin with faux leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, adjustable driver's seat, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
The SUV will house an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with SmartLink connectivity.
For safety, it will have features like nine airbags, tire pressure monitoring system, a ParkTronic system, ABS with EBD, and other driving aids.
Information
What about the pricing?
In India, the Skoda Karoq SUV is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom). However, official pricing and availability details will be announced at the time of launch.