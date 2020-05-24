Ahead of its launch on May 26, a production-ready model of the upcoming Skoda Karoq was spotted on the road sans any camouflage. It will be available in a single variant with a BS6 1.5-liter TSI petrol engine. To recall, the premium SUV debuted in India at the 2020 Auto Expo in February. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Skoda Karoq: At a glance

The BS6 Skoda Karoq will have an eye-catching look with the company's signature butterfly grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and sleek headlamps. The side profile will be characterized by 18-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and blacked-out B-pillars. Moreover, it will get an all-LED lighting setup, and will come in six color options including Magic Black and Lava Blue.

Information Power and performance

Under the hood, the Skoda Karoq will come with a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter TSI turbo petrol engine that generates 148bhp of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque. The motor will come mated to a seven-speed DSG gearbox as standard.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the Skoda Karoq will get a dual-tone cabin with faux leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, adjustable driver's seat, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV will house an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with SmartLink connectivity. For safety, it will have features like nine airbags, tire pressure monitoring system, a ParkTronic system, ABS with EBD, and other driving aids.

